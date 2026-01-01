The Office star Lucy Davis shares terminal cancer diagnosis

Lucy has revealed she has incurable stage four breast cancer.

The actor, who is best known for playing Dawn Tinsley in The Office, shared that she was diagnosed a year and a half ago when the disease had already metastasised to her bones, making it too late for chemotherapy.

Davis wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, "As of now, I'm trying to live out whatever might be left of my life in as fun a way as I possibly can.

"I always like to find the teachable moments in anything negative that happens. And cancer has not disappointed in that regard; there's a lot I have learned from it, and I'm grateful for that.

"As some of you will know, the pain can really be something else. Standing and walking for too long a time can be hard, and I need to use a wheelchair sometimes (so if you see me toddling around in one, feel free to give me a push!)."

Davis, the daughter of the comedian Jasper Carrott, noted that humour was one of the things that had helped.

"I'm not scared of whatever comes next. I'm at peace with it. I'll see my Gracie (late dog) sooner than expected, and for me leaving my physical body just means going home. Any and all grieving is for my family; it's far harder for them than for me."

Davis rose to fame playing receptionist Dawn in the original UK version of The Office, which followed the lives of workers at the Slough paper merchant Wernham Hogg.