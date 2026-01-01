Alessandra Ambrosio engaged to Buck Palmer

Alessandra Ambrosio and her partner of two years, Buck Palmer, are engaged.

The couple took to Instagram to announce their happy news, sharing photos from Palmer's proposal on the beach. He got down on one knee inside a heart made of flowers in the sand.

"I'd choose you in this life and every life. Here's to forever, my love," Ambrosio captioned the post.

The Victoria's Secret model and Palmer were first linked as a couple in January 2025 when they were spotted together on holiday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Days earlier, Palmer had confirmed their relationship while recapping his 2024 in an Instagram post.

"To top off this year ,finding and falling in love with such an amazing partner, someone who inspires me daily, someone in which we have so much fun in the ordinary, someone who ignites a passion for life and makes everything more bright. I'm so so glad I found you again, my love. I couldn't be more thankful."

Ambrosio was previously engaged to businessman Jamie Mazur, with whom she shares two children, Anja Louise, 17, and Noah Phoenix, 14.

Australian Palmer is a former model turned jewellery designer. He was previously married to Australian model Ashley Hart.