Tiffany Haddish pleads guilty to drink-driving charge

Tiffany Haddish has pleaded guilty in her 2022 DUI case.

The actor and comedian avoided taking the case to trial by appearing via video link in a Georgia court, and pleading guilty to one count of DUI driving less safe.

Haddish received a penalty of 12 months' probation and 24 hours in jail, which was expunged on the basis of time served. She must also complete 40 hours of community service. Her license is suspended in Georgia.

Under the conditions of her probation, she must avoid drugs and alcohol and is required to take a DUI course.

The judge praised Haddish for using her platform to do good work and said his kids are big fans of her movies.

He added that she is "welcome back to Georgia anytime", to which she replied, "I'm never coming back," Extra TV reported.

The Girls Trip star was arrested in Peachtree City, Georgia in January 2022 after police found her asleep behind the wheel of her car in the early hours of the morning.

After four years of legal limbo, Haddish's lawyers requested the dismissal of the case, claiming that the court violated her constitutional right to a speedy trial by allowing the matter to drag on for so long, TMZ reported last year.

The Night School actor was arrested for DUI a second time in Beverly Hills, California, in November 2023, after falling asleep at the wheel.

She took a deal on that charge, by which she pleaded no contest to reckless driving and was placed on probation and ordered to complete 40 hours of community service and attend awareness courses.