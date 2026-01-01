Julie Andrews reveals reason she won't return for The Princess Diaries 3

Julie Andrews has revealed the reason she won't be returning for The Princess Diaries 3.

The Oscar winner explained she didn't believe she "should be a part of it" as she no longer wanted to work "on camera".

"I think the absolute truth is that I think I'm really past all that now," Julie, 90, told The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm not completely retired, but it's a different kind of work that I do these days - books, and I do a lot of recording of podcasts and voice-overs. But truly, I don't think I should be a part of it."

While the nonagenarian admitted it was "still lovely to be working on things," she explained she now preferred not to work "necessarily on camera."

The multi-award winner, who starred in classic movies The Sound of Music and My Fair Lady, and won an Academy Award for her starring role in Mary Poppins, added she would love to do further on-camera work but felt it was no longer the right fit.

"It isn't that I'm not enthusiastic for it. It's just that I really don't feel I should be part of it now," she told the outlet.

With the first of the three Princess Diaries movies celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Julie said she was completely unsurprised by the franchise's longevity, and how beloved the series, starring Anne Hathaway as a San Francisco teenager who learns she is also the princess of a tiny European principality, has become.

"I've not really given it thought that way," she said. "I mean, I'm thrilled, and it was well-made by dear Garry Marshall, who was the sweetest director you could imagine and funny and talented and considerate. So it was a very enjoyable film to make."