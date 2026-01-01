Jenna Ortega would go 'all day' without eating or drinking as a child star

Jenna Ortega has revealed she would go "all day" without eating or drinking as a child actor.

In an interview for Esquire published on Tuesday, the Wednesday star recalled how she never asked for anything on set when she was younger as she didn't want to get in the "way of anybody".

"I really had it going for me as a child 'cause I can't think of one mistake I made," she began. "Is that a terrible thing to say? I feel like I make mistakes now all the time, but as a child, I was so grateful and so excited to be there that my game face was on."

Jenna went on to describe how she wouldn't even ask for a sip of water while at work.

"I would go all day without eating, drinking, whatever, because I wanted so badly to not be in the way of anybody," the 23-year-old recounted. "Maybe that was my mistake, was not actually looking after myself."

Jenna's early projects included a recurring role on Jane the Virgin as a young version of Jane Villanueva from 2014 until 2019, a part in 2015 Netflix sitcom Richie Rich, and the role of Harley Diaz in Disney Channel show Stuck in the Middle.

And when asked for her view on the stereotypes of child actors, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress joked that many were accurate.

"Is it wrong to say that a lot of them are true? And do with that what you will," she quipped.

Elsewhere in the chat, Jenna remembered how she was determined to pursue a career in Hollywood from a young age.

"I was seven years old when I said I wanted to do this," the star added. "My parents laughed at me when I told them that I wanted to do it, and then that was kind of the root of everything. The motivation. And I never really stopped, because I'm very stubborn. And then I never questioned it."

Jenna will next begin promoting Taika Waititi's sci-fi movie, Klara and the Sun. The film is set to be released on 23 October.