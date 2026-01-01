Kaia Gerber reflects on brother Presley Gerber's 'very human' addiction struggle

Kaia Gerber has made a rare comment about her brother Presley Gerber's addiction battle.

In an interview for the September 2026 issue of U.S. Vogue magazine, the model-actress opened up about her older sibling's issues, which the journalist labelled a "decade-long struggle with drug addiction".

Kaia and Presley are the children of supermodel Cindy Crawford and entrepreneur Rande Gerber.

"My parents for most of our lives were very, very private and didn't share anything - and now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, 'I'm gonna be very human for everyone,'" she told the outlet. "There's only so much you can hide from the world. And trying to put a lid on something just makes the person feel like you're ashamed of them."

Last December, Presley, 27, revealed he had been prescribed medication for his mental health and had been sober since July 2025.

And Kaia acknowledged that she often attempted to be the "easy one" for her parents.

"When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone," the 24-year-old mused. "I think that's also why I started to self-identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help. Because it felt like too much to have two children who were needing."

Elsewhere in the interview, Kaia shared that she finds it hard when people compare her to her famous mother, especially as she has battled "disordered eating" in the past.

"As someone who's been thin most of my life, I've always been compared against my mom - like, 'What's wrong with Kaia?' I'm so jealous of my mom's body. I would have loved to be born with boobs and a butt. People have always commented on my body, which is hard because I'm not always ready to comment on my own body, you know? I've had disordered eating in my life," she added. "People are like, 'You look terrible,' and it doesn't exactly make you go, 'Oh, good. Let me get over this mental illness then!' Negativity has never saved someone's life."

Kaia is currently promoting teen thriller The Shards. The show, co-starring Homer Gere and Igby Rigney, is now streaming via FX.