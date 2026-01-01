Margaret Qualley's Possession remake to hit cinemas in June 2027

Margaret Qualley and Callum Turner’s Possession remake will hit cinemas in June 2027.

The highly-anticipated reboot of the 1981 horror movie will open against How to Train Your Dragon, according to Deadline, on June 11 next year.

Parker Finn is helming the movie, after directing 2022 horror Smile, with Margaret and Callum taking on the roles of a married couple whose relationship hits breaking point when she asks for a divorce - with the film taking a terrifying, supernatural twist as it continues.

The original movie starred Isabelle Adjani and the late Sam Neill in the lead roles, while the remake will feature other cast members including Paul Dano, Diego Calva and Madeline Brewer.

And it seems that June 2027 is set to be a busy month for movie releases, with Brie Larson’s Skeletons horror movie being released the week before the Possession remake, while Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will hit cinemas the week after.

Film fans welcomed the news of Margaret’s casting in the remake, following her widely praised role in 2004 horror The Substance.

Speaking about taking on a scary role, Margaret admitted to People that it was “really outside of my comfort zone”.

She added: "I guess, for me, it's something I've really never done. I think I've intentionally gone the other direction throughout my career.

“I knew it was going to be a big challenge for me… And I was excited about that challenge.”

Production on the Possession remake is now underway, with photos of Margaret and Callum shooting dramatic scenes in New Jersey recently emerging.

The images showed Callum with several bloody cuts on his face - suggesting the reboot will keep the violence from the original.

Meanwhile, Callum’s Possession role comes amid a busy few years for the actor.

His movie Rosebush Pruning, co-starring Elle Fanning, was released earlier this month, while his first romcom lead role comes in One Night Only, due to hit cinemas at the end of this month.