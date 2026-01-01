Demi Lovato explains why Camp Rock 'holds a special place in her heart'

Demi Lovato's Camp Rock character will always hold a "special place in [her] heart".

The 33-year-old actress rose to prominence playing Mitchie Torres in Camp Rock and its sequel, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, and Demi has revealed that she relished the opportunity to reprise the role in Camp Rock 3.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Demi explained: "Camp Rock has meant so much to so many people and it’s meant so much to me; this was the beginning of my journey in this industry and Mitchie will always have a huge, special place in my heart."

Demi - who first found fame as a child, when she starred on the Disney Channel - revealed that she's offered words of advice to her younger co-stars, including Sherry Cola, Liamani Segura, and Malachi Barton.

Demi recalled telling them that "this is going to be a whirlwind and make sure to take breaks if you need them; it’s so important to protect your mental health, and to soak it up and to have fun. That’s the most important part."

The Jonas brothers - Nick, Kevin and Joe - have also reprised their roles for the new movie.

Nick, 33, admits that he doesn't "envy" the up-and-coming stars of today.

He said: "I don’t envy anybody that’s doing this now, there’s probably a lot more scrutiny.

"Things happen a lot faster, and with that you also have an opportunity to kind of explain yourself quicker; when we were starting, we didn’t have a lot of options — just kind of hope that the article isn’t about you. Now you can at least go on your TikTok and say, ‘Hey guys, I didn’t say that’ or whatever it is."

Joe, 36, was determined to ensure that his younger Camp Rock co-stars were looked after on set.

The actor - who gained a big following during his time on the Disney Channel - explained: "That was one of our priorities when we signed up to do this, we were like, ‘We want these kids to feel comfortable,’ because ultimately we remember what it was like and it can be a lot of pressure. They’re about to be shot out of a cannon into stardom, so we wish them the best and we hope they’re surrounded by love and care."