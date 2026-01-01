Jason Sudeikis joins Mumford & Sons on stage for surprise rendition of Ted Lasso theme

Jason Sudeikis made a surprise cameo on stage with Mumford & Sons in New York City on Tuesday night.

The actor, who is the star and co-creator of Ted Lasso, joined the I Will Wait hitmakers on stage halfway through their show at Madison Square Garden.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cameras panned around to show Sudeikis, dressed casually in a hoodie, shorts and a baseball cap, nodding his head to the music in the audience. As the Ted Lasso theme song began, he ran to the stage and sang the rest of the song with the band.

After sharing a microphone with frontman Marcus Mumford, Sudeikis hugged the singer and his bandmates and walked off stage as Mumford yelled, "We played this song just 'cause Coach is here!"

Later in the show, the musician reportedly told the audience to quiet down, "or I'm going to stick Ted on you".

The surprise performance came almost a week after the fourth season of Ted Lasso premiered on Apple TV, three years after the show originally concluded with its third season. Mumford sings the theme song, which he co-wrote with composer Tom Howe.

This isn't Sudeikis' first musical cameo in recent months. During the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final halftime show in July, he reprised his Ted Lasso character alongside Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard in a small scene introducing Justin Bieber's performance.

Mumford & Sons are currently on their Prizefighter tour, in support of the album of the same name. They will perform two more nights at Madison Square Garden this week.

Sudeikis wasn't the only special guest during Tuesday's show - Mumford also brought out actor Oscar Isaac to perform Fare Thee Well (Dink's Song), from their 2013 movie Inside Llewyn Davis. The film also starred Mumford's wife and Isaac's frequent collaborator, Carey Mulligan.