Lucy Davis receives support from celebrity friends after sharing cancer diagnosis

Lucy Davis has received an outpouring of love and support from her celebrity friends after sharing her "incurable" breast cancer diagnosis.

The British actress, who is known for playing Dawn in the original U.K. version of The Office, announced on Instagram on Tuesday that she was diagnosed with Stage Four breast cancer a year and a half ago.

Davis, 53, subsequently received an outpouring of supportive messages from her fans, co-stars and celebrity friends in the comments.

Her Office co-star Ricky Gervais simply left a heart emoji underneath her post, and her Chilling Adventures of Sabrina co-star Kiernan Shipka wrote, "I love you so much Lucy."

Meanwhile, Amanda Abbington, who used to be married to Davis' The Office co-star Martin Freeman, posted, "Sending you the biggest cuddle and all my love, love, love, love, love. You are and have always been an incredible f**ken woman (sic). I adore you. What larks we had when we worked together. Here if you need anything."

And Jenna Fischer, who played a character inspired by Dawn in the U.S. version of The Office, praised Davis for declaring that she still wanted to work amid her health battle.

"Beautiful post. Love you lots. And yes to working with cancer! Let's spread that message far and wide! How working is such a comfort!" she wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

Fischer, who played Pam in The Office U.S., was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 and declared cancer-free the following year after undergoing treatment.

Elsewhere in the comments, Sarah Paulson described Davis as "full of magic"; The Big Bang Theory's Simon Helberg called her "an incredible force"; and Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville deemed her the "best of us".

In addition, her Shaun of the Dead director Edgar Wright posted, "Love you Lucy. Always. See you very soon," and original Sabrina star Melissa Joan Hart added, "Your outlook is inspiring and I'm sending you love, prayers and big hugs! And a little magic for a miracle!"

In her original post, the Wonder Woman star told her followers that the cancer had metastasised to her bones and it was "too late for chemo", and she was "at peace" with whatever happens next.