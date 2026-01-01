Jamie Lee Curtis clarifies comments about working on New Girl

Jamie Lee Curtis has clarified her recent comments about working on the TV sitcom New Girl.

Speaking at NBCUniversal's Summer Backlot Experience in Los Angeles on Monday, the Halloween actress described the Fox series as a "great show" but revealed that she "hated" the single-camera format.

The comments quickly went viral online, and on Tuesday, Curtis took to Instagram to issue a statement in which she emphasised that she enjoyed making New Girl.

"I said it wasn't my favorite experience although the show itself is fantastic and the team that made it are talented and that Zooey Deschanel is an absolute gem of a human," she wrote. "And said I got to play with my friend, Rob Reiner, as exes and that was sweet and lovely and so please, let's not waste clicks and comments and just move on to WAY more important things. That will be all."

Curtis played Zooey Deschanel's character Jessica Day's on-screen mother, Joan, in five episodes of the show, which ran for seven seasons from 2011 to 2018.

Jess's father was played by actor-filmmaker Rob Reiner, who died in December 2025.

Elsewhere in her message, Curtis noted that she preferred the multi-camera setup of her upcoming show, Newlyweds.

The Freaky Friday star serves as an executive producer and recurring guest star on the upcoming NBC comedy series, featuring real-life couple Téa Leoni and Tim Daly.

"We are having so much fun and the audiences are loving it and I was comparing how much I liked doing the show live in front of a studio audience, which is almost like doing a play where you get immediate feedback, and to the experience of doing a single camera comedy like NEW GIRL where there's absolutely no feedback, as you're trying to do comedy, like a comedy feature," the 67-year-old added.

Newlyweds is set to premiere on NBC on 23 October.