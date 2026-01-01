Anne Hathaway had 'intense feeling' reading Yesteryear ahead of movie adaptation

Anne Hathaway has broken her silence on her upcoming movie adaptation of one of the year's buzziest novels, Yesteryear.

The Devil Wears Prada actress has long been attached to star in and produce the adaptation of Caro Claire Burke's debut novel, which has been on The New York Times bestseller list since its release in April.

Addressing her involvement with the project for the first time, Hathaway told The Hollywood Reporter that she had an "intense feeling" when she read a "draft" of the book two years ago.

"I knew the intense feeling that I had for it, so it's been really fun watching people discover it," she said at the premiere of her new movie, The End of Oak Street. "I have friends writing me, they're like 'What, how?' One of my friends wrote me and said, 'I can't remember the last time that I immediately re-read a book.'"

She continued, "People are just loving it and I couldn't be happier for Caro; what a triumph for her. And now we just have to do the movie justice."

Yesteryear tells the story of Natalie, a tradwife social media influencer, who wakes up one day in the 19th century.

Hathaway, her Somewhere Pictures production banner and Amazon MGM Studios bought the rights to the book two years ago.

In a recent interview with The New Yorker, Burke opened up about the Oscar-winning actress being involved in the Yesteryear narrative "from the jump".

"In some ways, she was pitching to me, because there were other people who were vying at the time to have the rights," Burke shared. "I mean, she's phenomenal, but that was why we were talking about Natalie, because it was her sharing her vision for a film that will undoubtedly be different from the book. This book is so interior, and to make a transition to film, it would have to become more exterior."

Burke, who is an executive producer on the project, has been working with screenwriter Hannah Friedman on the script.