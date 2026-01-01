Jack Lowden being 'seriously considered' as next James Bond

Jack Lowden is being "seriously considered" as the next James Bond, according to British TV personality Richard Osman.

The TV presenter and author claimed on his The Rest Is Entertainment podcast that he'd heard the Slow Horses actor would be unveiled as the new 007.

"Someone told me for definite who the new Bond is the other day, but I mean that's happened before," he told his listeners. "The name I've heard is Jack Lowden."

However, the former Pointless host then tempered his claim by clarifying that the Scottish actor hadn't definitely got the coveted role.

"It is definitively not a 'he's definitely got it' thing. He is definitely being strongly considered," he added. "I think he'd be amazing... I think Jack Lowden would be an incredible Bond. He's got real Daniel Craig energy."

After a five-film run, Daniel Craig stepped down as Bond after 2021's No Time to Die, and rumours have been rife about his replacement ever since.

Following Osman's comments, the odds of Lowden becoming Bond have been slashed. He is now among the frontrunners, which include Callum Turner, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson, Jacob Elordi, Jack O'Connell and Louis Partridge.

Earlier this month, new Bond producer Amy Pascal indicated that Craig's replacement will be unveiled later this year, and he would be "really different" from his predecessor.

"I would say the end of the year is a good bet," she told Deadline. "We are being really, really methodical. Having worked with (previous Bond producer) Barbara Broccoli at the studio, I mean, Daniel Craig is a hard act to follow. And it's got to be something really different that is stirring and exciting and different."

The next Bond film will be directed by Dune's Denis Villeneuve from a script by Steven Knight.