Perez Hilton's mother files for temporary custody of his kids amid hospitalisation

Perez Hilton's mother has filed for temporary custody of his three children following his recent hospitalisation.

The blogger and columnist's mother, Teresita Lavandeira, filed for temporary custody of Mario, 13, Mia, 11, and Mayte, eight, on 7 August, after Hilton appeared to self-harm during a social media livestream.

According to public records obtained by multiple outlets, the petition was filed in Miami family court. Court documents obtained by Page Six show that Hilton "voluntarily consented" to the custody request.

"I realize that by signing this document, I am consenting to the Petitioner having temporary legal custody of the minor children and that such temporary custody is in the best interest of the children," the documents read.

In a separate filing, Lavandeira requested that the case be sealed from public view.

The development comes days after Hilton, 48, was hospitalised following a distressing TikTok livestream from his home in Miami, Florida, during which he appeared to be covered in blood and was heard screaming as he appeared to self-harm.

Police were called to the property following reports of a suicide attempt on 4 August, and Hilton was later hospitalised under Florida's Baker Act, which allows authorities to have someone involuntarily held for evaluation if they are considered a danger to themselves or others.

In an update shared on 8 August, Hilton's family revealed that he had experienced "significant blood loss" and sustained "additional injuries". They also confirmed that he would require surgery and face a lengthy recovery.

They told fans at the time that his condition was "serious but stable".

Hilton, real name Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., is a single father to the three children, all of whom were born via surrogacy.