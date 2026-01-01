Jeremy Strong contacted Mark Zuckerberg before filming The Social Reckoning

Jeremy Strong emailed Mark Zuckerberg before he began filming The Social Reckoning.

The Succession actor portrays the Facebook co-founder in Aaron Sorkin's upcoming movie, which is described as a "companion piece" to 2010's The Social Network, and was determined to find humanity in the 42-year-old billionaire because he felt such as a sense of "responsibility".

Speaking to America's GQ magazine, he said: “Listen, I know that he is a reviled person and not a popular person in our culture, but I do not think you should have an actor playing him who wants to set out to condemn him.

“It feels incredibly fraught to talk about the movie, to talk about Mark and being the person who is playing Mark and representing Mark in a sense to the world and to posterity; I feel an enormous sense of weight and responsibility. And listen, my job is to understand and defend his point of view and fight his fight.

“I wrote to him—I’m probably going to give Sony an aneurysm—I sent him an email.

“Just to say that I take this responsibility very seriously, and the veracity of it seriously, and I’m approaching it with respect.”

Although Jeremy, 47, confirmed to the publication he received a reply from Mark, he declined to reveal what the Meta CEO had said to him but admitted he wouldn't have accepted any potential invite to meet him in person because he prefers to research his roles from a distance.

Since the trailer for the movie has been released, Jeremy's performance has attracted a lot of attention and he believed a viral social media post that declared he could win either an Oscar or a Razzie, which honour the worst in film, was "the greatest endorsement" of his performance.

He explained: “Because to me, it was like — listen, I’ll be sad if I win a Razzie, but that’s the place you want to be.

"That’s the wager you have to make. To me, that means, ‘Okay, I put it on the line enough.’ ”

Jeremy is famous for his method acting approach and stayed in character throughout the production process, even when speaking to his loved ones off set.

His friend Bradley Cooper said: “I love it. I’ve talked to Mark Zuckerberg many times — I had a whole friendship with Mark Zuckerberg, and Mark Zuckerberg has no idea."

The Social Reckoning - which is slated for release in October - tells the story of how whistleblower Frances Haugen (Mikey Madison) disclosed tens of thousands of documents revealing that Facebook was aware of its harmful societal effects.