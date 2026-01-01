Michael Shannon marries photographer girlfriend Christy Bush - report

Michael Shannon has married photographer Christy Bush.

The Shape of Water star and his partner tied the knot in Bush's hometown of Athens, Georgia, earlier this month, Page Six reports.

The wedding was attended by a host of "famous friends and industry people", according to the outlet.

It's unclear when the couple first got together, although they have been spotted attending public functions together in recent months, including the Hermès men's runway show during Paris Fashion Week in January.

The marriage is the second for both partners.

Shannon quietly divorced his first wife, theatre actor Kate Arrington, with whom he shares two daughters, in 2022.

Bush was previously married to Interpol drummer Sam Fogarino, with whom she has a teenage daughter, Francesca.

She is a celebrated photographer whose work includes portraits of Amy Winehouse, Michael Stipe, Nina Cherry and Toni Collette.

Shannon has received two Academy Award nominations, for Revolutionary Road and Nocturnal Animals. He has also starred in other box office hits including Man of Steel and Knives Out, as well as the TV series Boardwalk Empire.

He will next appear in the American football drama Mr Irrelevant alongside David Corenswet and Isabel May, which is due in cinemas on Christmas Day.