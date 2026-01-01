Nick Reiner indicted for murders of parents Rob and Michele Reiner

A grand jury has indicted Nick Reiner with first-degree murder in the deaths of his parents, director Rob Reiner and photographer Michele Singer Reiner.

The Los Angeles county district attorney's office announced on Wednesday that the jury, made up of a group of citizens, had looked at the evidence and decided there is enough proof to move forward with a trial.

Prosecutors accuse Reiner of stabbing the couple to death in December in their Brentwood home, before fleeing the scene. He was arrested shortly after and charged with murder.

Reiner has since been held in custody without bail.

The indictment officially and formally charges Reiner with two counts of murder enhanced by a special circumstance: murder by means of lying in wait.

Reiner has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

If convicted, he could face the death penalty, although prosecutors have not yet indicated whether they will seek this.

"This was a profound betrayal by someone who was loved and trusted by the very people he is accused of killing," Los Angeles County district attorney Nathan Hochman said in a statement. "We hope that by having a grand jury return an indictment in this case, it will bring us one step closer to a trial and achieving justice."

Rob Reiner was regarded as a luminary in the film business with a slew of cult classics, including When Harry Met Sally and The Princess Bride, under his belt.