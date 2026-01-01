Netflix announces cast and more for Charlie vs the Chocolate Factory

Taika Waititi and Kit Connor are starring in Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory.

The duo are leading an all star cast for Netflix's upcoming animated feature film set in the world of Roald Dahl's 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which promises "original songs, new characters, and even a few familiar faces".

Netflix teased: "In Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory, Wonka (Waititi) has spent the years since the infamous Golden Ticket contest behind bars — and not the chocolate kind — for the crime of turning a child into a blueberry.

"Having served his time, he returns to his factory determined to add a little sweetness to a bitter world.

"But one thing stands in his way: Charlie Paley (Connor) and his friends.

"Facing eviction, this next generation of so-called 'rotten' kids hatch a plan to break into the factory, steal a priceless Wonka Bar, and save their homes.

"Like the children who came before them, however, they soon discover that the fantastical world inside the factory may be more than they can chew…"

The voice cast will also feature Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan and Charithra Chandran, My Brilliant Career actor Christopher Chung, Titanic legend Kate Winslet, and big screen veteran Helena Bonham Carter.

The LEGO Batman Movie director Jared Stern will be at the helm alongside Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia filmmaker Elaine Bogan.

The duo said: "Having been raised on the delightfully twisted world of Willy Wonka, it’s a privilege to bring his continued adventures to life as twisted adults.

“And how sweet to do it like never before via the magic of animation, creating a Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory that’s more deliciously unhinged than your wildest imagination.

"If we do a rotten job, you can throw us down a rubbish chute!”

Waititi praised the "bold vision" the directors have for the movie will "remaining sympathetic to the legacy".

He added: "I'm thrilled to play my part in bringing Wonka to life in animated form.

"He’s so special to me, and the opportunity to voice such an iconic, eccentric candy genius — if a little mischievous at times — is hugely exciting.”

Netflix have confirmed that Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory will get a global wide theatre release on November 5, 2027 before landing on the streamer on December 22.