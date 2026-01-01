Lee Kirk wanted Green Day movie to appeal to 'generations of fans'

Lee Kirk was worried about making his Green Day film because he knew it had to appeal to multiple generations of fans.

The director helmed Nimrods - a tribute to the Californian rock band - and opened up about the challenges of working on the movie during an interview with IndieWire.

He said: “I was like, how do I make a movie for these generations of fans? Even though it’s teenage kids in the movie, it’s really a movie for their generations of fans.

“When you go to a concert, you see everybody from 15 to 55 singing and dancing. So that was the challenge, how to make a movie for all of them.”

However, Lee knew that he was going to have fun penning the film, because he had the “entire catalog” of Green Day songs to work with - including hits such as American Idiot and Boulevard of Broken Dreams.

And he was also able to use music in less traditional ways in the film.

He mused: “Sometimes it’s score, sometimes it’s performed, sometimes the characters actually will be singing the song and just finding fun ways to use it and also use music that covers their entire breadth of music.

“So it’s not just hits, but it’s a lot of deep cuts and hidden gems in there.”

As for what made him decide to sign on for the project, Lee said it was his kids ultimately.

He explained: “I have kids and they’re… planning their lives. They have hopes and dreams, and they’re thinking about what they’re going to do with their lives.

“And I wanted to make a movie that just reflected that, that there’s a generation of kids coming up that have plans and hopes and dreams, and I want them to walk away from the movie feeling inspired by that.”

Nimrod is due for release in cinemas on Friday (14.08.26).