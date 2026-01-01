Dylan Walsh 'in trouble' for spilling Heated Rivalry season two secrets

Dylan Walsh is reportedly in "trouble" for spilling secrets about the hit TV show Heated Rivalry.

The Nip/Tuck actor, who plays David Hollander - the father of Hudson Williams's character Shane Hollander - on the show, recently recorded a video for the Cameo app in which he revealed he was about to go to Canada to "shoot some more episodes".

"I think we're doing 12 this time," he added.

But after the footage went viral on social media, editors at Entertainment Weekly reported that the clip had been removed from the celebrity video app and Walsh has paused his account until August 2027.

"Stepping away because a video went viral that got me in trouble," a message on the app reads.

Representatives for Walsh, 62, and the producers of Heated Rivalry have not yet commented on the apparent slip-up.

The first season of the hit series, which co-starred Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov, comprised six episodes. It originally aired in November 2025.

The second season is intended to be an adaptation of Rachel Reid's The Long Game, the sixth novel in her Game Changers series.

And in an interview for The Los Angeles Times published in February, show creator Jacob Tierney shared that he didn't want to make more than six episodes per season.

"I don't need to do 10. I would always rather tighten the belt than get loosey-goosey," he told the outlet. "I would rather be like, 'Let's see how much story we can pack into these episodes.' We want everybody to be left yearning. That's what everybody loves about this show. Less is more!"

Season two of Heated Rivalry is set to premiere in the spring of 2027.