Kate Winslet and Nicola Coughlan join Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory voice cast

Kate Winslet and Nicola Coughlan have joined the voice cast of Netflix's upcoming animation Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory.

The Titanic actress and Bridgerton star join previously announced performers Kit Connor and Taika Waititi, who will voice the titular Charlie and the eccentric chocolatier Willy Wonka in the upcoming Netflix Animation Studios film.

Other new additions include Helena Bonham Carter, Coughlan's Bridgerton co-star Charithra Chandran, Slow Horses actor Christopher Chung, and British actor and comedian Samson Kayo. Their characters have not been divulged.

Described as an "imaginative new take" on the world and characters introduced in Roald Dahl's classic children's book, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the animated film begins after Wonka leaves prison and returns to his factory after spending years behind bars for turning a child into a blueberry in the original story.

According to the synopsis, Charlie Paley (Connor) and his friends stand in Wonka's way.

"Facing eviction, this next generation of so-called 'rotten' kids hatch a plan to break into the factory, steal a priceless Wonka Bar, and save their homes," it reads. "Like the children who came before them, however, they soon discover that the fantastical world inside the factory may be more than they can chew..."

Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory will also feature original songs, new characters and a "few familiar faces".

Directed by Jared Stern and Elaine Bogan, the film will open globally in theatres on 5 November 2027, before arriving on Netflix on 22 December.

Dahl's famous book has previously inspired three live-action film adaptations: 1971's Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 2005's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and the 2023 origin story Wonka.

Perhaps coincidentally, Bonham Carter had a small role as Charlie's mother, Mrs. Bucket, in Tim Burton's 2005 version.