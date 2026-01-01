Nicole Kidman 'keeping the heart open' following Keith Urban divorce

Nicole Kidman has revealed that she is "keeping the heart open" following her split from Keith Urban.

The Practical Magic star has opened up about how she is coping nearly a year after filing for divorce from the country star in September 2025.

Speaking to British Vogue, Nicole admitted that she is still taking time to process the end of their nearly two-decade marriage, explaining that she has a "feelings first" approach to life.

"I've approached my whole life like that," she said. "That's just who I am. I don't overthink things and I'm probably not that analytical."

"I'm far more feeling-centred and I lead with my heart," the 59-year-old continued. "I just go, 'OK, what do I feel here? I'll give it a go.' It throws people, because I think they think I'll be far more measured and I'm not."

Nicole noted that while she still considers things "intellectually", she prefers to follow her heart rather than her head.

"I can still approach things intellectually, but my desire is not to be ruled by my head," she told the publication. "I've always wanted to live a well-examined life, so what does that entail? Trying things, making mistakes, failing, getting back up, moving on, embracing love, staying open, keeping the heart open and the possibilities."

The Australia star went on to admit that she "didn't expect" the breakdown of her marriage.

"But at the same time I'm like, 'OK, I didn't expect this," she shared. "I had a different view of what my life was going to be, but this is what it is now.'"

"You make all these plans and you have all these ideas of what it's all going to be like and then it's... not," she continued. "You have to adjust. You adapt. The future, it's completely unknown to me right now."

Nicole also admitted that adjusting to her new reality has been frightening.

"There was a point where I was very fearful and deeply vulnerable, which is exposing" she confessed. "And then at the same time (I'm) going, "Well, I can either really not confront it and just curl up, or I can just go forward with an enormous amount of hope."

Nicole and Keith were married for 19 years, from June 2006 until their divorce was finalised earlier this year. They share two daughters, Sunday, 18, and Faith, 15.