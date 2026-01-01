Nicole Kidman was willing to 'throw career away' for Tom Cruise marriage

Nicole Kidman has admitted that she was willing to "throw her career away" for her marriage to Tom Cruise.

The Australian actress has reflected on her 10-year marriage to the Hollywood star, explaining that getting married so young felt "completely natural" at the time.

During a new interview with British Vogue, published on Thursday, Nicole recalled tying the knot with Cruise when she was just 22.

"Yeah, I got married so young," she stated. "Suddenly, I was 22, 23 years old and I had this huge movie star husband, but it just seemed completely natural."

The pair met on the set of the 1990 film Days of Thunder and, following a whirlwind romance, married later that year. They went on to adopt two children, Isabella, 33, and Connor, 31.

The Big Little Lies actress recalled being warned that her marriage to Tom could affect her emerging acting career but she was so in love that she did not care.

"We just fell madly in love and it was that simple. I remember people saying to me, 'OK, well this is really going to affect your career,'" she said. "I'm like, 'I don't care. I'm in love. I want to be married.'"

The 59-year-old continued, "Then, I was his 'wife' and they were like, 'See, we told you.' I'm like, 'So what? I wasn't meant to marry the man I love? Of course I'll throw my career away. I don't care.'"

Despite those warnings, Nicole's career continued to thrive throughout her marriage to the Top Gun actor, and they reunited on-screen two more times in Far and Away and Eyes Wide Shut.

The couple ultimately divorced in 2001. Nicole went on to marry country singer Keith Urban in 2006, but they divorced earlier this year, while Tom, 64, was married to actress Katie Holmes between 2006 and 2012.