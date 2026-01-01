Sharon D. Clarke shares cancer diagnosis as Othello run is postponed

Sharon D. Clarke's run in an upcoming production of Othello has been postponed as she undergoes cancer treatment.

Officials for the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) announced on Thursday that they were postponing their radical new take on Shakespeare's tragedy while Clarke undergoes treatment.

The RSC's co-artistic directors, Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey, explained that the Olivier Award-winning star's casting was integral to Monique Touko's production, which was why they had taken "the difficult decision to postpone, to give Sharon the time and space she needs to undertake treatment".

The 60-year-old, who is best known for her roles in Doctor Who, Holby City and Red, White & Royal Blue, said in a statement, "I would like to thank all the beautiful people at the RSC for their understanding, love, support and healing energy. Othello will be my north star as I undergo treatment."

Clarke shared that she and her wife, Susie McKenna, had been "overwhelmed, humbled and buoyed by the tidal wave of love that we have received and are so blessed to have an army of strength and support to hold us up. Love and thanks to my beautiful people".

The production was initially scheduled to run from 13 February to 3 April 2027 at the Swan Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon, England. All tickets will be automatically refunded and a rescheduled production period will be announced at a later date.

"Sharon is, in every sense of the word, a warrior, and we know she will meet this challenge with the unwavering strength and indomitable spirit that she brings to so many aspects of her life and work," Evans and Harvey added. "We look forward to revisiting this thrilling collaboration in the future and, on behalf of everyone at the RSC, we send Sharon our love and strength for a full recovery."

Clarke, who voiced Dulcibear in the Wicked films, is also a prolific stage actress known for productions such as We Will Rock You, Ghost and Caroline, or Change.