Nicole Kidman had to wait for Sandra Bullock to agree Practical Magic 2

Nicole Kidman was more enthusiastic about the Practical Magic sequel than Sandra Bullock.

The two actresses have reprised their roles as witch sisters Gillian and Sally Owens in the eagerly anticipated follow-up to the 1998 classic,and though Nicole and Sandra are very good friends, they are very different people.

Nicole told Britain's Vogue magazine of the desire for the sequel: “It was the fans. It was an actual demand from people. They were like, ‘Do we get this? Can we please?’ “Then it was whether Sandy wanted to do it...

“Let’s put it this way. I’m like: ‘Why not?’ and she’s like: ‘Why?’”

Sandra agreed she and Nicole are "very different" and she is always amazed by how strong their on-screen chemistry is.

She said: “Nic and I are very different. But our differences create the most fabulous dynamic. Whether we are fighting or loving on each other, we need each other. To watch how that shows itself on screen even surprises me. You can’t explain ‘chemistry’, it just is. And we have it.”

And while it may have been 27 years since they filmed the original Practical Magic, it didn't take Sandra and Nicole long to slot back into their roles.

Sandra said: “Nicole and I hadn’t seen each other for decades with the exception of a run-in on a red carpet.

“But somehow we seamlessly stepped right back into these two sisters’ shoes like no time had passed at all.”

Producer Denise Di Novi previously promised that fans will be "very pleased" with the sequel, which will draw heavily from the source material – Alice Hoffman's 2021 novel The Book of Magic.

She told Entertainment Weekly: "I think (fans are) going to be very pleased. We're going to be very faithful. We're [aware of] how important those characters and that movie are to so many people. We're not going to reinvent the wheel.

"We're going to draw from Alice Hoffman's books, as the first movie did, and we're going to be true to the chronology of how many years later it is."

Nicole, 58, previously shared her excitement about the project.

She said: "We're both like, 'What?' But we were just right back into it. We have this wonderful female director, Susanne Bier. Warner Bros. is behind the film. And they've been incredibly supportive in making this, going back and then expanding it.

"And then we have beautiful Joey King, who I've worked with before and who's just lovely. So it's a group of amazing, amazing women and some great men who are creating the next phase, the next stage of the witches' life."