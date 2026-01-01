Colman Domingo to be honoured at Academy Museum Gala

Colman Domingo is set to be honoured at the annual Academy Museum Gala.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures announced the honourees of its 2026 fundraising gala on Thursday.

Two-time Oscar-nominated Domingo, filmmaker and composer John Carpenter, and Oscar-winning actor Charlize Theron will receive the three annual awards on 17 October 2026.

Theron will be given the Icon Award, which celebrates an artist whose career has had a significant global impact.

The Luminary Award, going to Carpenter, is presented to an artist whose singular contributions have expanded the creative possibilities of filmmaking.

Domingo nabs the Vantage Award, which honours an artist who is helping to challenge dominant narratives around cinema.

"The Academy Museum Gala is a celebration of the artists and storytellers whose work continues to shape the cultural impact of cinema around the world. For our sixth annual Gala, we are honoured to recognise John Carpenter, Colman Domingo, and Charlize Theron, whose extraordinary careers exemplify the creativity, innovation, and excellence that continues to move the industry forward," Academy Museum Director and President Amy Homma gushed.

The 2026 Academy Museum Gala Host Committee includes Jessica Alba, Adrien Brody, Kirsten Dunst, Kate Hudson, Jessica Lange, Rami Malek, Demi Moore, Seth Rogen, Teyana Taylor and more.

Last year's Academy Museum Gala honoured Penélope Cruz, Walter Salles, Bruce Springsteen and Bowen Yang.