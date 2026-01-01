Drew Starkey teases role in new adaptation of American Psycho

Drew Starkey has moved into pole position to star in American Psycho.

The Outer Banks star has been beset by rumours surrounding his casting as Patrick Bateman in the upcoming adaptation, a role played by Christian Bale in the 2000 Mary Harron film.

When asked about his involvement in the film helmed by director Luca Guadagnino, the actor told GQ, "No comment," but added that "the script is amazing, though".

"I've read the script," he continued, before clarifying, "But Luca's my friend. I think I've read all of his scripts."

Guadagnino and Starkey previously collaborated on the 2024 drama Queer, which also starred Daniel Craig.

Starkey previously mentioned the 1991 Bret Easton Ellis book when asked by Interview Magazine what he was reading in June 2024.

"I think it's brilliant. It's quite violent, but it's brilliant," he said at the time.

American Psycho follows Patrick Bateman, a New York City investment banker who moonlights as a murderer. Starkey's name has been tossed in the ring to take over the role in the upcoming project, which was announced in October 2024.

It has also been variously reported that Elvis star Austin Butler would be portraying the murderous Bateman, and that The White Lotus' Patrick Schwarzenegger also expressed interest in portraying the homicidal banker.

In February, Ellis gave an update about casting on the upcoming film during his podcast, sharing that "a couple of high-profile actors, whom I can't name, have turned it down".