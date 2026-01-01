Nicole Kidman 'wears a dark wig' so she can go clubbing in disguise

Nicole Kidman has revealed she has a disguise to allow her to go out in public without being recognised.

The Oscar-winning actress has told how she manages to live her life as normal and avoid cameras wherever she goes.

"I'm stealth. I'm good at slipping in and slipping out of everywhere," she said in an interview with British Vogue. "London, Ibiza, Paris, Portofino... a Euro summer."

Talking about what she likes to do when she socialises, she said, "It's a small dinner party or it's a rave. I'm either playing Scrabble or I'm out. It's that simple. Dinner at 10.30pm, club at 1am. I'll put on glasses. Sometimes I'll wear a wig to hide, a little dark wig, and then I can just dance. As long as I'm surrounded by people - like, I take people with me - then I'm fine. I need it."

During the wide-ranging interview, Nicole also talked about her two divorces, from Tom Cruise and Keith Urban respectively.

When asked if there was "any useful carry-over from having had one hugely scrutinised break-up many years ago to this time?", the 59-year-old replied, "It's all new...Every time!"

Kidman split from Urban in September 2025, and their divorce was finalised in January of this year. The pair share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 18, and Faith, 16. She was married to Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001.