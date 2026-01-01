Matthew McConaughey once name-dropped Jennifer Lopez to get out of police search

Matthew McConaughey has recalled how he once name-dropped Jennifer Lopez to help him get out of a police search at the U.S.-Mexico border.

During an interview for the Happy Sad Confused podcast on Thursday, host Josh Horowitz asked the Oscar-winning actor about many of his films.

While listing the romantic comedies he's made, Matthew admitted 2001's The Wedding Planner, in which he co-starred with Jennifer, remains at the top of the list because it got him out of a potentially "major mess-up" in Mexico.

"I pull in one late night crossing the border going way down south," he recalled. "I get pulled over, and it's one of those pull-overs. They noticed me, and I'm the gringo in the truck... I'm like, 'Oh jeez. Get the wallet out. Here we go.' It was going down, and then I brought up, 'Do you guys know Jennifer Lopez? Ever see The Wedding Planner? Yeah, that was me.' They all went off... we ended up taking pictures together, and they let me go."

Matthew didn't disclose when the incident occurred.

But while The Wedding Planner remains a fan favourite, the Dallas Buyers Club star revealed that 2003's How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, co-starring Kate Hudson, remains the most lucrative rom-com he's made.

"I think it's, probably, my favourite rom-com I've done, and a lot of people love that rom-com. And it still pays the best mailbox money of any film I've ever done. By far. By lengths. When it used to be just DVDs or cable, every March I'd get a big cheque because (of) Valentine's Day," the 56-year-old continued. "But, I mean, look: the movie for me, for that genre, let me just own that genre. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is (a) real anchor in the rom-com genre through time."

Matthew is currently promoting the crime thriller, The Rivals of Amziah King. The film will open in select theatres in the U.S. on Friday before having a wider release later in the month.