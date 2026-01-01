All That actress Christy Knowings dies

All That star Christy Knowings has died at the age of 46.

On Thursday, editors at TMZ reported that the actress suffered a severe asthma attack last Friday and was placed on life support at a hospital in Los Angeles.

According to the outlet, Knowings was left with brain damage and passed away on Tuesday night.

Family representatives have not yet commented on the sad news.

Knowings was known for appearing on the Nickelodeon sketch series All That for three seasons, from 1997 to 2000. She also made a cameo in the show's 10th-anniversary special.

Later, the comedian appeared in three episodes of Sesame Street between 2008 and 2011.

On Thursday, Kenan Thompson led tributes to his All That co-star.

"Man this one hit hard!!! Rest well Christy!!! Never could have imagined this day!! Sending so much love to her family!!" he wrote. "She was a real one and one of the funniest people out here!!! Gonna miss you buddy!!! Show @christyknowings some love y'all!!!"

Meanwhile, fellow castmate Kel Mitchell described Knowings as "one of a kind".

"So naturally funny, incredibly talented, and fearless when it came to comedy. She had a gift for creating characters that were big, memorable, and completely her own," he remembered. "I'll always be grateful for the laughs, the memories, and the time we shared as part of the All That family. Christy, thank you for sharing your incredible gift with all of us. Your talent, your characters, and the joy you brought to so many will never be forgotten."

The actress is survived by her twin brother, actor Chris Knowings.