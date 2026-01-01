Tramell Tillman 'frustrated' by Spider-Man: Brand New Day secrecy

Tramell Tillman found the secrecy surrounding Spider-Man: Brand New Day "frustrating".

The 41-year-old actor landed the part of Bill Metzger in the new movie opposite Tom Holland and Zendaya but he's revealed he struggled to prepare for the role because he wasn't allowed to talk about the film - explaining he had to sign documents before he had even had a conversation with director Destin Daniel Cretton about the job.

Tramel told GQ magazine: "I'm pretty sure I had to sign NDAs even before that conversation happened."

He went on to add: "It was a little frustrating, because everything was shrouded in secrecy. So I wasn’t even sure specifically how the character would fit into the world of the movie, and I’m pretty sure they had to play their cards very close to the chest because they weren’t sure if I was going to accept it."

The actor then explained taking the job was a real "leap of faith", saying: "So we’re kind of playing this back-and-forth game where I’m asking Destin: 'Well, what can you tell me?'

"And Destin would say: 'It’s this and that, but I can’t say anything more than that' But he told me it was a pivotal role, and that’s about it. So this was a leap of faith. Do I want to jump at this opportunity or do I want to hold off and wait for another potential opportunity from Marvel?"

After accepting the job, he took inspiration for the character from former US President Barack Obama, saying: "I had this inkling that Metzger had just a little bit of swag, a little smoothness. There’s a fullness, a calmness, a steadiness there."

It comes after another actor, Rosario Dawson, revealed she had a cameo in Spider-Man: Brand New Day but it was "cut out", much to her mom's disappointment.

The 47-year-old actress has appeared in Marvel Cinematic universe (MCU) shows including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Defenders as Claire Temple, a nurse who treats injured superheroes and she revealed she reprised the role for the latest film in the comic book franchise but didn't make it through the edit.

Appearing at a Daredevil Q+A at GalaxyCon in Raleigh, North Carolina, Rosario was asked which superhero she most wanted to work with and replied: “Well, I’m going to have to say — I could have said Spider-Man.

"I even shot a scene in the new Spider-Man movie, but I got cut out."

As the crowd groaned, she added: “I know. I told my mom, and she was like, ‘That sucks. Now I can’t post the pictures.’

"And I was like, ‘Right mom, me being cut out of the movie that has the largest viewership of a trailer ever, the issue is you can’t post the BTS photos.' "