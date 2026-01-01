Nicole Kidman reunites with Troye Sivan for surprise music video appearance

Nicole Kidman has reunited with Troye Sivan for the music video for his new song She's the Best.

The Oscar-winning actress has teamed up with her fellow Australian eight years after they first met each other on the set of the 2018 movie Boy Erased.

In the She's the Best video, Kidman struts along a city pavement in an all-black outfit and oversized sunglasses, smoking a cigarette. She then enters a drag club and sips a drink as she watches Troye perform his song.

Later in the video, he leaves the stage and they slow dance together, before brief clips show them downing shots, dancing with abandon, and Kidman interacting with the drag stars backstage, including Sasha Colby.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the Rush singer insisted that the Moulin Rouge! star was his first choice because she's "always just been such a picture of the divine feminine to me".

"I was like, 'Who is the best? Nicole Kidman. She's the best.' The first thing that came to my mind was, 'I wonder if she'd be in the video?' he said. "She's one of the greatest actresses of all time. To have her in our music video feels surreal."

Troye recalled that he got her phone number during the Boy Erased shoot and sent her the song and references for the video, and she called him back while he was in the middle of a Zoom meeting.

"I let it go to voicemail, and then I see the transcription starts coming, it's like, 'Hi darling Troye, it's Nic.' I slammed my laptop shut and just ended the meeting," he remembered.

She's the Best, the first single off his upcoming album of the same name, also features a surprise voice cameo from his close friend Charli XCX at the end of the song.

Troye, who co-wrote the track with Jack Antonoff and Charli's husband George Daniel, shared, "We've found ways to work these women into the songs. I don't want to speak for him, but I think for both George and I, Charli is obviously a very, very, very special person to both of us, and so to have her on that song in some small way is very meaningful to us."

She's the Best, the album, will be released on 9 October.