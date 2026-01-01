Perez Hilton's sister recalls moment she found him amid disturbing livestream

Perez Hilton's younger sister Barbara Lavandeira has recalled the harrowing moment she found him while he was harming himself.

The celebrity gossip blogger has been in hospital in Miami, Florida since 4 August, when he livestreamed acts of self-harm on TikTok before emergency services intervened.

In an interview with Page Six on Wednesday, his younger sister Barbara recalled that "something felt wrong" when she noticed Hilton had locked the bedroom door of his Miami home, where she had been visiting.

He "stopped responding" to her attempts to check in so she unlocked the bedroom door and discovered that he was locked in the en-suite bathroom. When he failed to answer her knocks, she unlocked the bathroom door too.

"Aug. 4 will forever be one of the darkest days my family and I have ever experienced," she said. "When I opened the door, my nightmare became a reality."

Barbara divulged that the 48-year-old was naked and "covered in blood", and she "didn't recognise" him.

"I saw it in his eyes. They didn't look the same. Then, a split second later, he smiled at me. It felt like I was staring at someone else," she shared.

Barbara, 42, quickly got her daughter and Hilton's three children out of the house and into the car before calling 911. When she went back into the house, she placed towels on her brother to stop the bleeding.

"He had already lost a significant amount of blood, yet he was somehow still able to speak, although his voice was very faint," she remembered.

Barbara added that, as the "only person who witnessed what happened from the beginning to the end", she wanted to "offer some clarity" without sharing too many specific details, as "they're too painful, graphic and overwhelming".

She also revealed that her brother, real name Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., checked himself into a hospital for "severe depression" just weeks before the shocking livestream.

As for his recovery, Barbara stated that Hilton has "a long road ahead of him, both physically and mentally", but the family are "hopeful".

Earlier this week, Hilton's mother Teresita filed for temporary custody of his three children amid his hospitalisation.