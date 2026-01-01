Matthew McConaughey admits Yellowstone spin-off remains in limbo

Matthew McConaughey has offered an update on his planned Yellowstone spin-off.

In April 2023, Paramount boss Chris McCarthy confirmed the Oscar-winning actor would star in an "extension" of the hit TV franchise, co-created by Taylor Sheridan.

While producers have gone quiet on the idea, during a recent interview for The Playlist's Discourse podcast, Matthew admitted that nothing is concrete yet.

"No, I mean, it's not any more of a thing than it was or probably any less of a thing than it was that did hit the headlines there for a while," he shared. "Taylor and I have spoken and have continued to have conversations about what (it could be) and if that would be whatever. But nothing's real yet."

Back in June 203, Sheridan told The Hollywood Reporter that Matthew seemed like a "natural fit" for a role on a spin-off series.

"We had a few conversations over the years, and spitballed a few ideas," he said at the time. "Then he started watching Yellowstone and responded to it. He was like, 'I want to do that.' And by 'that' he meant diving into a raw world clashing up against the modern world. And then I said, 'Buddy, that we can do.'"

Yellowstone, starring the likes of Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly, ran for five seasons from 2018 until 2024.

Since then, the show has expanded into a franchise, comprising prequel shows 1883 and 1923 and spin-offs Marshals and Dutton Ranch.

Matthew, 56, is currently promoting the crime thriller, The Rivals of Amziah King. The film will open in select theatres in the U.S. on Friday before having a wider release later in the month.