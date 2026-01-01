Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian 'try to have normal' family life

Travis Barker has revealed he and wife Kourtney Kardashian strive for "a lot of normalcy" at home.

In a new interview with People, the Blink-182 drummer shed some light on the dynamics of the blended family of seven he shares with Kourtney.

"Fortunately, all of our kids get along," Travis explained. "Everyone kind of does their own thing. We try to have a lot of normalcy."

Travis shares 22-year-old son Landon and 20-year-old daughter Alabama with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, while he has also remained close to Atiana De La Hoya - the 27-year-old daughter of Shanna and former professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

Kourtney shares 16-year-old son Mason, 14-year-old daughter Penelope and 11-year-old son Reign with her ex Scott Disick.

In November 2023, Kourtney and Travis welcomed son Rocky Thirteen.

While Travis admitted "different pieces of the family are together at different times," he also revealed the clan meet up every weekend.

"Every Sunday we have family dinner - there's never a Sunday where we don't have family dinner," he continued. "I love being present. I also love leading by example."

Elsewhere in the interview, the musician declared his love for parenting as he insisted he loves his kids just as much as the day they were born.

"Every year honestly just gets better. It's awesome," he added.

Meanwhile, Shanna appeared to throw shade at Kourtney in a since-deleted TikTok comment on Thursday.

After photos were released of Travis and Kourtney attending the premiere of the rocker's new documentary Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear alongside Atiana, Landon and Alabama, Shanna seemingly hit out.

"Where are her children?" she reportedly wrote via TikTok in response to the pics, according to a fan screenshot.

Mason, Penelope and Reign were all missing from the photos, as was Rocky.

Before the comment was deleted, several social media users slammed Shanna, branding her "petty" and "bitter".

"Her children are all under 18," another fan fumed in response, while another wrote, "(They're) clearly with a babysitter because... it's not an event for kids."