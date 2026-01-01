Aaron Pierre wants his acting work to "inspire" his son.

The British actor and model has opened up about balancing fatherhood with his rising acting career, revealing that becoming a dad changed the way he approaches his work.

Speaking to GQ, Pierre explained that the moment he met his son, he knew he had to make his acting career a success.

"I remember the first time I held him. I was like, '(Acting) has to work. There's no other option,'" he said.

The Morning Show actor went on to explain that he wants every job he takes to benefit his son, particularly if it means spending time away from home.

"If ever I accept an opportunity that takes me away from him, it needs to be something that contributes to the legacy that I am building to directly inspire my son," he told the publication.

Pierre has not publicly revealed the identity of his son's mother or his son's name or age. He previously confirmed he was a father by sharing photos of his son on Instagram and speaking about fatherhood in interviews.

Elsewhere in the interview, Pierre noted that his son is one of the reasons he has taken voice roles in animated family-friendly films such as Mufasa: The Lion King and GOAT.

"These are films that I took my son to see in the movie theatre," he shared.

Pierre revealed that his son even joined him in the studio while he was recording his lines for GOAT and offered his honest opinions on the performance.

"He was giving me notes - he wanted me to give variety," he stated. "That character would not be what it is today without his input."