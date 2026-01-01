Marvel confirms X-Men cast

Marvel has confirmed Kit Connor and Sadie Sink for the new X-Men movie.

Heartstopper star Kit will play Cyclops, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day actress Sadie as Jean Grey and the pair will be joined by Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Christopher Abbott as Professor Xavier, Adam Driver as Mr. Sinister, Maya Boyd as Storm, and Inde Navarrette as Rogue.

While speculation about the cast has been rife for months, Marvel Studios finally unveiled the cast over the weekend at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

Sink’s role as Jean Grey, a mutant with the power of telepathy and telekinesis, was previously revealed in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and she spoke of her excitement at continuing the role in the X-Men universe.

She told Entertainment Weekly: “It’s good. It’s a big relief. You live with a little secret for so long that, now that it’s out and a lot of people are going to see this movie, I kind of forgot that was a part of the process - that people watch it. Which, obviously. But it’s just been in my own little inner circle for so long, so to spread out into the world, it’s surreal.”

And, Sadie revealed she was heavily involved with casting her new X-Men co-stars.

She said: “I met with Jake Schreier [X-Men director]. I met him the first time he came to see John Proctor. It was this weird thing of being at the early stages of putting X-Men together, but he knew I was the only piece of the puzzle at that point, because I was the only mutant that had been established. So, yeah, a lot of talking to him about casting and where the script was going and all of that. It’s interesting to be at the very beginning of it. Now that it’s out and X-Men is being talked about and it’s happening, it’s so exciting to think about what’s next for her.

Meanwhile, Connor’s Cyclops, is the future leader of the X-Men, while Weaving’s Frost is a telepathic femme fatale.