Disney announces Zootopia 3

Disney has announced Zootopia 3.

The Walt Disney Animation Studios film - also known as Zootropolis in some countries – will once again feature bunny Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and sly fox Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) as they solve crimes in the animal metropolis of Zootopia.

Speaking at Disney‘s D23 fan event in Anaheim, California, Goodwin said: “The bunny and the snake will be back!”

Meanwhile, Zootopia 2 previously became Hollywood's highest-grossing animated film of all time when it was released in 2025.

The Walt Disney Animation Studios film earned $1.7 billion at the global box office, dethroning Pixar Animation Studios' Inside Out 2, which made $1.69 billion after it was released in 2024.

Alan Bergman, Disney Entertainment co-chairman, said in a statement: "This milestone belongs first and foremost to the fans around the world whose enthusiasm made it possible.

"We're incredibly proud of our filmmakers ... Zootopia 2 is an extraordinary achievement, and we're grateful to everyone who helped bring it to life."

The movie is ninth on the list of highest-grossing films ever worldwide, behind likes of 1997's Titanic, 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, 2019's Avengers: Endgame, and the Avatar film franchise.

However, China's Ne Zha 2 is the top-grossing animated film worldwide after it took $2.2 billion at the global box office last year.

Zootopia 2 - which had a budget of $150 million, and is the sequel to 2016's Zootopia - revisited the first movie’s protagonists, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and her aid Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman), as they went undercover to investigate a case involving a suspicious pit viper called Gary De’Snake (Ke Huy Quan).

Zootopia 2 went on to become the fastest animated Hollywood film to hit the $1 billion mark in global box office earnings.

And Goodwin, 47, was thrilled to have had the opportunity to develop Judy Hopps.

She told The Sun: "I was ecstatic to grow with the character, and it may be a bit weird to say about your own product, but I do think it’s outrageously good."

Elsewhere, Bateman, 57, feared his role as foxy Nick would go to someone else because he did not know if he did a good job in the original Zootopia movie.

However, he was overjoyed when bosses approached him to reprise the character in the sequel.

Speaking at the London premiere of Zootopia 2, Bateman added to ITN: “I was very excited and flattered when they called back before the first one.

"I was surprised because I really hadn’t done any voiceover work before, so very flattered they didn’t recast me for the second one because I wanted another shot at it.”