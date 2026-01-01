Travis Barker doesn't 'even realise' when he appears on The Kardashians

Travis Barker has admitted that he doesn't "even realise" when he appears on The Kardashians.

The Blink-182 drummer has revealed that he pays little attention to filming the reality series, which follows his wife Kourtney Kardashian and her famous family.

Speaking to The New York Times in a recent interview, Travis explained that he prefers "not to acknowledge" when cameras are rolling.

"I kind of don't even realise I'm on the show," he said. "I think the best way for me to deal with stuff like that or to be a part of things like that is to not really acknowledge that I'm being filmed or anything different is happening."

The 50-year-old musician added that although he makes occasional appearances, he never watches the series.

"I love my wife and her family and the girls and everyone," he stated. "And sometimes she's filming and I'm there. But I never even approve episodes or watch them."

Travis went on to note that he does not review or edit episodes because he is not a "main character" on the programme.

"Nah, I'm not on the show as a main character where I have interviews," he explained. "I'm an accessory."

Since marrying Kourtney in 2022, Travis has featured in several episodes documenting their relationship, family life and the couple's fertility journey, which resulted in the birth of their son, Rocky, in November 2023.

Travis is currently promoting his new documentary Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear, which premiered on Hulu/Disney+ on 13 August.

The decade-in-the-making project explores his early life in Laguna Beach, rise to fame with Blink-182, and his physical and emotional recovery following the 2008 plane crash he survived.