Travis Scott keen to produce and direct film projects

Travis Scott is determined to become a film director and producer.

The Sicko Mode rapper has acted in several projects, including Gully, Aggro Dr1ft, the upcoming Rolling Loud, and most recently, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

While the musician is keen to do more acting, he feels he's better suited to creating his own ideas and sees himself as a producer, director, composer and sound designer.

"I would love to act more. I respect the true talents of the people that wake up every day and really grind," he told Variety. "I feel like (behind the camera is) where I can shine the most. I love acting, but that's way cooler."

To help him achieve his goal, Scott was present on the set of The Odyssey between 5am and 3pm every day to shadow Nolan and his cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema whenever he wasn't needed in front of the camera.

"Nobody was in their trailer," he recalled. "That was new for me; I was used to doing what I'm doing and going back to the trailer. But I was really wanting to learn, so I didn't really want to be in the trailer anyway."

On set, the 35-year-old asked Nolan and van Hoytema questions about their filmmaking process and he looked at the Oppenheimer director's monitor as he set up his shots.

"I'm looking in the camera. I'm all under the hood," he added. "Ain't no kicking it."

When asked what he learned from watching Nolan, Scott said, "Always see the vision through. Never go short on the vision."

The star, who plays the Bard in the epic movie, has previously directed music videos and his 2023 album companion film Circus Maximus.

However, he will soon be developing film and TV projects for Paramount Pictures under his new first-look deal. Scott and his Cactus Jack banner have yet to unveil their upcoming slate of projects.