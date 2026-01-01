Elizabeth Olsen welcomes first child with husband Robbie Arnett

Elizabeth Olsen has welcomed her first baby.

The WandaVision actor and husband Robbie Arnett were spotted taking a walk in Los Angeles on Saturday, while carrying an infant in a baby carrier strapped to Olsen's chest.

Prior to that, Olsen was photographed stepping out on 7 August in Southern California, minus her baby bump.

News broke in June that the Martha Marcy May Marlene star and her musician partner had a baby on the way.

While Olsen did not publicly discuss her pregnancy news, she bared her bump while out and about in Los Angeles.

The pair are known for keeping their relationship out of the public eye since meeting on holiday in Mexico in 2017.

Olsen shared the following year that her then-boyfriend had moved in with her, and subsequently referred to Green as her "husband" during a 2021 interview with Variety magazine.

The Golden Globe nominee confirmed later on radio's Jess Cagle Show that she and Green had walked down the aisle "before COVID".

"We eloped and then we had a wedding at another time," Olsen said at the time.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe star is the younger sister of former child stars and fashion designers Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.