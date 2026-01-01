Kathryn Hahn shares update on Disney's live-action Tangled

Kathryn Hahn has given an update about production on the Disney live-action adaptation of Tangled.

The Agatha All Along star is playing the role of Rapunzel's evil mum, Mother Gothel, in the film that stars Teagan Croft as the long-haired Disney princess.

"We're shooting in Spain right now," Hahn told E! News at the D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

"We've been there for a while, and it's just heaven. The locations are so gorgeous. It already feels like magic.

"This cast is so delicious," she continued of her costars, which also include Milo Manheim as bandit Flynn Rider and Diego Luna in a newly created role.

"I cannot believe I'm singing and dancing at this stage in my life; it's pretty fantastic. The choreography is out of this world."

Ultimately, Hahn, who is reprising the role originated by Donna Murphy in the animated version, is grateful for the opportunity to bring Mother Gothel to life.

"I cannot believe I get to do this," Hahn stressed. "I'm still pinching myself. It's so fun."

Disney announced in January that Manheim and Croft were set to star in the new movie. It announced Hahn's casting as Mother Gothel in March.

Tangled is scheduled to open in cinemas in March 2028.