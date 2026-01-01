Andrew Garfield didn't contact Sam Altman ahead of portrayal in Artificial

Andrew Garfield didn't reach out to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman before portraying him in the upcoming film Artificial.

The Social Network actor has wrapped filming Luca Guadagnino's latest movie, which tells the story of Altman's OpenAI and the turbulent period when he was fired and rehired within days in 2023.

While he didn't reach out to Altman as part of his preparation, Garfield would be happy to meet with the entrepreneur in the future.

"I wouldn't know how to (contact him). I don't have his number. I don't have his email," he told Variety. "But I'm sure that he'd be able to reach me if he wants to. I'd be very excited and curious to talk with him if he would ever want to do that."

The British actor noted that there was no shortage of material to draw from during his research.

"He's very, very documented. There are lots of interviews. There's lots of visuals and audio and reporting," he added.

Garfield also made it clear that he is playing a character in the film, rather than a full representation of Altman.

"I, of course, would have loved and still would love to meet Sam. But I'm playing a version of the character that was written in the script, and I think that while you want to be as truthful to that as you can, you're never going to understand anyone ever fully ever anyway," he insisted. "We're all so complicated and deeply layered, and I think that Mr. Altman is probably no exception."

Earlier this year, Amazon Studios officials dropped Artificial, stating that it would be "better served if it were released by a different studio". It was subsequently picked up by Neon executives.

The film, which also stars Monica Barbaro, Cooper Hoffman and Ike Barinholtz, does not have a release date yet.