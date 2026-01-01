Brianne Howey welcomes second baby

Brianne Howey is a new mum of two.

The Ginny & Georgia star announced that she had given birth to her second child with a sweet post on social media.

She shared her baby's first photo with the caption, "Our whole world just got a little more whole."

It's the second baby for Howey and husband Matt Ziering, who welcomed a daughter in June 2023.

The couple tied the knot in a garden ceremony in Palos Verdes, California, in July 2021.

Howey confirmed her pregnancy news on Mother's Day this year, sharing a mirror selfie in which she showcased her growing baby bump on Instagram.

Alongside, she wrote, "Here we grow again. Happy Mother's Day!"

Last year, Brianne opened up about how having a baby informed the way she plays the character of Georgia Miller on the hit Netflix show.

"Prior to having a child, of course, I thought many of the Georgia-isms were absolutely insane and unhinged and over the top, and why is she taking up so much space?" she told People magazine.

"Now that I have a child, I am so obsessed with her that I understand why Georgia is so obsessed with Ginny, and my heart only got bigger, and I just have even more respect for all the moms out there."

Netflix has officially slated the release of Ginny & Georgia Season 4 for 2027, with filming in Toronto having wrapped in early March.