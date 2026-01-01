Jordyn Woods marries New York Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns

Jordyn Woods has married Karl-Anthony Towns.

The model and the basketball star tied the knot during a star-studded ceremony in Malibu, California, Page Six reports.

The picture-perfect outdoor venue overlooked the Pacific Ocean and was decorated with white florals. All the guests wore black, while Woods donned a strapless, floor-length white gown and a matching chiffon train.

Among the A-list attendees were Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Teyana Taylor, Gayle King, Michael B Jordan, Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor.

Woods and Jenner famously fell out in February 2019 over a cheating scandal involving Tristan Thompson, who was dating Khloé Kardashian at the time. They publicly reconciled in mid-2023.

Several of Towns' New York Knicks teammates were also in attendance, including Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Ogugua 'OG' Anunoby.

Woods and Towns struck up a romance in 2020 after meeting through mutual friends years before.

"I found you, then I found me," Woods captioned a social media post in September 2020, when the two became Instagram-official.

Towns added in his own post at the time, "There are darknesses in life and there are lights, and you are one of the lights, the light of all lights."

Woods is often spotted courtside cheering Towns on throughout the NBA season, and was front and centre as the basketballer won the 2026 NBA Finals with the Knicks in June.

The couple announced they were engaged in December 2025, after five years of dating.