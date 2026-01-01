Jerry Bruckheimer teases Johnny Depp's return in Pirates of the Caribbean 6

Jerry Bruckheimer has teased Johnny Depp's return in Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

The producer spilled the tea to Deadline at the recent D23 biennial fan convention.

Regarding the latest in the franchise's long run, he shared, "We're talking with Johnny. We're working on a screenplay, and hopefully we can get this done."

The outlet reported other sources sharing that "the continuation won't feel like just the nth tale of Captain Jack Sparrow", but instead will focus on Margot Robbie as protagonist, with Sparrow as a side character. Robbie's character's name and details have so far not been revealed.

Across the five existing films, the Disney live-action franchise has minted $4.5 billion (£3.32 billion) at the global box office. The last Pirates of the Caribbean film, 2017's Dead Men Tell No Tales, was the lowest-grossing to date.

Disney nominally dropped Depp from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise in late 2018 amid domestic abuse allegations involving his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Depp later testified during his 2022 defamation trial that he felt deeply betrayed and would not return to the role for any amount of money.

Hollywood producer Bruckheimer is known for his large-scale action, adventure, and drama blockbusters, including Top Gun and Bad Boys as well as Pirates of the Caribbean.