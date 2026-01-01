Anne Hathaway honoured as Disney Legend: 'I'm insanely lucky'

Anne Hathaway teared up after being named a Disney Legend at an event on Sunday afternoon.

The Oscar-winning actress was presented with the honour by her The Devil Wears Prada director, David Frankel, amid The Disney Legends Award ceremony held in Anaheim, California.

"I am here today because I'm one of the most insanely lucky people in the world," she began, appearing emotional. "How lucky am I that I was born into a family where acting, storytelling and imagination were valued and celebrated."

Anne, who is currently expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman, went on to credit late director Garry Marshall, as well as co-producers Debra Martin Chase and the late Whitney Houston, for selecting her to play Mia Thermopolis in the hit 2001 movie, The Princess Diaries.

She also thanked the team behind the 2006 comedy-drama, The Devil Wears Prada, including co-stars Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt.

"I'm so lucky that my first booking led to so many opportunities when I was still so young, (like) getting a job that a million girls were built for in The Devil Wears Prada. I got to be with Stanley Tucci. I got to be with Emily Blunt. I got to be with um...oh what's her name," the 43-year-old continued, pretending to forget Meryl. "I've gotten to spend my life so far, doing what I love, having so many adventures along the way, knowing joy and valuing the extraordinarily good fortune that allows me to share my life with my greatest blessing - a family I couldn't love more."

Earlier in the ceremony, former U.S. Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour appeared via video link to honour her friend.

"Over the years, I've gotten to know Anne as an ideal front row companion, as well as a perfect theatre date," she declared. "But I recently had the chance to do a small comedy routine with her at the Oscars. Which, I confess, was a little like stepping onto the dance floor with Fred Astaire. Fortunately, Anne made it incredibly easy for me, which is something she seems to do for everyone, at every time. There is so much to admire about Anne: her work ethic, her talent, her versatility, but most of all, it's her kindness that is so impressive."

Other celebrities to be recognised at the Disney Legends Awards ceremony included Susan Egan, Dwayne Johnson, the Jonas Brothers, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Alan Tudyk.