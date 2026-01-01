Kristen Bell sings Frozen hit during surprise performance at baseball game

Kristen Bell surprised fans at a baseball game in Denver, Colorado over the weekend by performing a song from her hit film Frozen.

The Veronica Mars star, who voices Anna in the Disney animated musical, made a surprise appearance during the Savannah Bananas vs. Indianapolis Clowns game on Saturday and burst into a rendition of For the First Time in Forever at the top of the stands.

According to a video shared on the Bananas' Instagram, Kristen, wearing a custom Bananas jersey and leopard-print trousers, sings the musical number as she walks down the steps and interacts with children in the stands.

She then says, "I can't wait to meet everyone - what if I meet The One?"

The camera then cuts to Broadway star Derek Klena, who joined the exhibition baseball team in December, performing Dancing Through Life from Wicked with his teammates. Kristen joins him on the field and they dance together as he sings to her.

The music then cuts to (I've Had) the Time of My Life from the 1987 classic Dirty Dancing and they sing a duet, even performing the iconic overhead lift. They conclude the performance by mashing up all three songs.

"The mashup we never knew we needed," the Bananas captioned their Instagram post.

Derek, who has starred in Wicked on Broadway, wrote in the comments, "The kindest, most talented human! @kristenanniebell you are truly the GOAT!!"

Kristen is set to reprise her role as Anna in a third Frozen movie, which she teased alongside co-stars Idina Menzel and Josh Gad at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, California on Friday.

They sang two new songs and presented sneak peek footage of the upcoming movie, which is set to be released in November 2027.