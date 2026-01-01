Selma Blair leads tributes to Hayden Panettiere

Selma Blair has expressed her sadness over the death of Hayden Panettiere.

On Sunday, the Nashville actress's father, Skip Panettiere, announced that his daughter had passed away at the age of 36. The cause of death wasn't disclosed.

A short time later, Selma Blair expressed her disbelief over the tragic news on Hayden's final Instagram post.

"I love you. Don't be gone. Don't be gone. Please. Please. I love you whale tail my friend. I'm dying. Please be here," the Legally Blonde actress wrote.

In addition, Hayden's Scream co-stars remembered her on social media, with Melissa Barrera writing, "Rest in peace sweet Hayden," and David Arquette commenting, "I love you Hayden," with heartbroken and dove emojis.

And singer JoJo posted on her Instagram Stories, "This is such devastating news. I am so sorry to hear of her passing. Oh My God."

Meanwhile, One Tree Hill star Bethany Joy Lenz shared throwback photos of herself with her Guiding Light co-star and told her Instagram followers that she was "crushed" and had her "head in her hands" over her death.

"I dont understand how this is real. Everything seemed to be turning around. She was coming BACK to life, wasn't she?" she wrote. "It's too young and there's still so much more life. And her daughter.... Hayden, you are surround(ed) by love. I'm sorry for every moment I didn't reach out or check in. This can't be real."

"I don't know how to process this. I am praying for you to know the peace of God now and always," she added.

Hayden is survived by her daughter Kaya, 11, whom she shared with former partner, boxer Wladimir Klitschko.

Law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ that police officers responded to an incident involving the actress on Sunday, and there is currently an open investigation. Further details have yet to emerge.

The Heroes star's brother, actor Jansen Panettiere, died suddenly at the age of 28 in 2023 as a result of complications from enlarged heart syndrome.

Hayden published her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, in May.