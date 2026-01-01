Ariana Grande reunites with Cynthia Erivo at London concert

Ariana Grande surprised fans by bringing Cynthia Erivo to the stage during her London concert over the weekend.

The Break Free star performed her second The Eternal Sunshine Tour show at the O2 Arena on Sunday night.

Amid the encore, Ariana welcomed her Wicked co-star Cynthia to the stage, with the pair singing For Good, which they originally recorded for the soundtrack of the 2025 sequel, Wicked: For Good. The actresses portrayed Glinda and Elphaba in the hit movies.

They also performed Get Happy / Happy Days Are Here Again, a recreation of a duet performed by Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand in 1963.

Ariana and Cynthia first offered up their version of the iconic duet for the NBC special, Wicked: One Wonderful Night, last November.

Following the show, the 7 Rings hitmaker took to Instagram Stories to post a series of images from the spectacle, including a video of herself and Cynthia hugging at the end of the gig.

"London, night two... I love you so & thank you. Grateful and emotional," the 33-year-old wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Cynthia shared footage of their duet on her Instagram Stories and simply added green and pink hearts, an infinity symbol, and an emotional face emoji.

Ariana is next set to perform in London on Wednesday. The Hate That I Made You Love Me star has eight more shows left of The Eternal Sunshine Tour before she takes a break.

Ariana has had a busy year, having gone on a publicity tour for her movie Wicked: For Good in late 2025, kicked off the tour in June, and released her eighth studio album, Petal, at the end of July.